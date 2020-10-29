Changes at Cherry Street for Thanksgiving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic has changed just about everything in our world, and that includes how Cherry Street Mission Ministries will serve people on Thanksgiving. The mission will still provide hundreds of meals on the holiday, but there are changes in how that will happen.

Only men and women who live at one of the mission’s shelters are able to eat at the Mac Street Cafe right now, and that will be the case on Thanksgiving too.

Safety protocols mean there will also be a limited number of volunteers helping that day. Many Cherry Street staff members will be on hand that day to help celebrate the day with food, games and activities.

In an effort to make sure that everybody who needs help gets it, the mission has partnered with other shelters and organizations. Ann Ebbert is the CEO and President of Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

“These changes have certainly been one of the things that tears at your heartstrings. Because we are not able to be open for everybody, we are now getting food items to about 20 other shelters and non-profits in our community, so they can help the people who may have usually come to us. A lot of them will be providing boxes of food to people and families. I find it encouraging and uplifting to know that people want to be part of the solution, and are stepping up to do so,” says Ebbert.

If you’d like to help Cherry Street, the mission is in need of ham, turkeys and large canned goods. Cash and supplies are also always appreciated.

Get connected to www.cherrystreetmission.org to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.