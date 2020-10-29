Advertisement

DeWine calls for creation of community COVID Defense Teams

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Ohio consistently breaking records for new cases of COVID-19, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is calling for community leaders to form COVID Defense Teams as a way to stop the spread of coronavirus Thursday.

A total of 3,590 new positive coronavirus cases were recorded in the state over a 24-hour period, beating the previous mark set Saturday by more than 700 cases.

“The virus is raging throughout the state, and there is no place to hide,” said Governor DeWine. “We must face this virus head-on with the tools that we know can beat this virus back: masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently, and good ventilation when inside.”

A local COVID Defense Team would consist of county commissioners, mayors, local hospital leaders, health commissioners, business leaders, religious leaders, and other local leaders, with each COVID Defense Team responsible for assessing COVID-19 spread in their communities, taking inventory of the assets in the community, and focusing on what steps are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus among their citizens.

There are 208,937 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 5,275 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 18,800 people have been hospitalized, including 3,816 admissions to intensive care units.

