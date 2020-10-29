Hospitals prepare for COVID spike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders from all local health care systems got together to roll out response plans to the latest spike in COVID cases.

ProMedica, Mercy Health, UTMC, and St. Luke’s all say they are prepared for an increase in patients.

At this point, there is no longer a shortage of testing and PPE and there is a lot that they learned when the virus initially broke out back in March.

There are also better developed medical treatment approaches including newly approved drugs to shorten the duration of the virus in some patients.

There are a few challenges going into the Winter season that health care providers are concerned about. First is the rampant community spread of the virus because of the lack of social distancing measures and mask-wearing. There are only so many different ways to emphasize the importance of these life-saving decisions and ultimately in private settings, no way to enforce them.

Another challenge is that we’re headed into cold and flu season. The symptoms between the flu and COVID-19 can be virtually identical and if someone is not vaccinated against the flu it takes valuable diagnostic time to separate the two. The treatments are different and with the severity of both viruses this could mean precious lost time.

