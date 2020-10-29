Advertisement

Indictments handed down for juveniles who fired at TPD officer

justice
justice(wcax)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two juveniles were indicted Wednesday for firing upon an undercover Toledo Police officer in April.

Daequan Thrasher and Shaun Baker were indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications. Thrasher was also indicted on a count of receiving stolen property.

At the time of the incident, police said the undercover officer, Det. Norm Cairl was conducting surveillance around 2 p.m. when a vehicle at the intersection of Dorr and Westwood shot at the officer. Cairl was not hit.

A pursuit of the vehicle ended at Nebraska and Byrne. Two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, with officers arresting them after giving chase. The third suspect was arrested after remaining in the car.

A firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle.

