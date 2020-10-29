Advertisement

Inmate dies at Lucas County Jail after being diagnosed with COVID-19

If an autopsy confirms the virus as cause of death, this will be the first death at the jail related to the virus.
(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - County Jail has died following a diagnosis of COVID-19. An autopsy will need to be performed to determine if that inmate, identified as Joeseph Thornsberry, died as a result of the virus. If that is confirmed, Thornsberry would be the first inmate at the jail to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to jail administrators, Thornsberry was initially booked at the jail on May 25 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 after testing positive on October 13. He was moved to the jail’s medical facilities on the same day and transferred to a local hospital three days later after experiencing chest pain. The hospital reportedly informed the jail that his health had declined this past weekend and the sheriff’s office says he was pronounced dead yesterday.

Representatives with the jail say they are investigating a definitive cause of death.

