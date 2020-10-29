Knowing the signs of stroke can save lives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On World Stroke Day, and the American Heart Association is reminding people that strokes are one of the leading causes of death.

Despite its prevalence, many people still don’t know how to identify a stroke. Just remember the acronym F.A.S.T.

Face dropping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911.

“There is a study that came out of Texas, and it looked at a large core of people within the community and gave them a choice of stroke symptoms, very prevalent stroke symptoms, and it turned out only about a third of young adults below the age of 45 knew all those five symptoms,” says Promedica Toledo’s Dr. Syed Zaidi.

Studies show that 1 in 4 people will experience a stroke in their lifetime, and they are increasingly affecting younger people.

