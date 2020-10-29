Advertisement

Knowing the signs of stroke can save lives

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On World Stroke Day, and the American Heart Association is reminding people that strokes are one of the leading causes of death.

Despite its prevalence, many people still don’t know how to identify a stroke. Just remember the acronym F.A.S.T.

Face dropping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911.

“There is a study that came out of Texas, and it looked at a large core of people within the community and gave them a choice of stroke symptoms, very prevalent stroke symptoms, and it turned out only about a third of young adults below the age of 45 knew all those five symptoms,” says Promedica Toledo’s Dr. Syed Zaidi.

Studies show that 1 in 4 people will experience a stroke in their lifetime, and they are increasingly affecting younger people.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Transition of Daylight Saving Time can lead to serious health problems

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The jump can cause stress that can land people in the hospital.

Health

Over 400 Toledo children have been poisoned by lead this year

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
Lead poisoning is a lifelong condition that can cause learning disabilities, low I.Q., and even increase the likelihood of criminal activity.

Health

“Super” flu shots hard to find at Toledo area pharmacies

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
A higher-than-normal demand combined with COVID delivery delays half of local pharmacies out of stock.

Health

American Heart Association rolls out new CPR guidelines

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
The guidelines address the recovery period and the opioid epidemic.

Latest News

Health

Oregon City Schools begin return to classroom

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
Superintendent Hal Gregory said staff is prepared to handle all the challenges of educating kids during a pandemic.

Health

Local COVID death rate low but could rise if spreads to older population

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
Once the rate of spread becomes high enough for a county to be identified as a hotspot, then the older population starts to catch the virus.

Health

Fulton County COVID Update - clipped version

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
78 new cases of COVID in one week linked to elderly care centers in Fulton County

Health

Dance your way to better health

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
Dancing has many health benefits. Doctors say its a good way to maintain things like blood pressure and brain health.

News

Dance Your Way to Better Health

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
Doctors say dancing is one of the best ways to stay healthy

Health

COVID-19 Cases Spike

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
Wood County Cases Spiking