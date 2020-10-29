Advertisement

Lumber prices slowly returning to normal after skyrocketing in May and June

Prices were up 250% at one point earlier in the pandemic
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people did home improvement projects during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Remember those long lines at your local big box store? One item people were buying, and a lot of it, was lumber. Consumers still are. At one point the price of lumber was up 250 percent.

T.W. Churchill, the manager at Affiliate Lumber in Swanton said, “Somewhere in that May, June time frame we were having trouble getting the lumber in here. Treated lumber shot up in price as everybody knows. It was taking six to eight weeks for a truck of lumber to arrive and they were making you order a full truck of lumber a lot of times.”

That time and increased cost made life a little more difficult for do-it-yourself home owners, local contractors, and home builders.

Sam Wright, a local contractor said, “The biggest thing is that everything is costing us more to complete the project and for lead times it affects our scheduling.”

“We had to wait five to six weeks to get all the materials in. We really don’t like to start until we can go and finish something,” Sam’s dad and owner of Wright & Son Construction, Jeff Wright, said.

Prices have receded but still remain above normal now. Moving forward, contractors are curious – what’s it going to be like in early spring? Will prices stay where they are now or will they return back to pre-Covid prices?

