No charges filed in Oregon Police shooting that injured one

In June, two Oregon officers fired on Victor Dale, Jr. while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Oregon Police officers Logan Nitkiewicz, left, and Joel Turner were involved in a shooting Saturday, June 13. A suspect attempted to flee the scene of a crime, striking Turner with his car.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Grand Jury has chosen not to bring charges against two Oregon police officers who fired on a man during a domestic disturbance call back in June. The man they shot, Victor Dale Jr., was hospitalized following the incident but has since recovered.

On the evening of June 13, officers Logan Nitkiewicz and Joel Turner responded to a call for a domestic dispute at the Kingston Court Apartments in the 3100 block of Navarre Ave. During the incident, the officers were forced to separate Dale and his girlfriend, after which Dale returned to his vehicle and attempted to leave.

Turner positioned himself in front of the car. Dale pulled forward, striking Turner. Turner and Nitkiewicz then opened fire on the vehicle, firing 21 shots over a five-second period. According to Chief Navarre, Dale was struck twice, in the neck and shoulder. Dale was taken to an area hospital and spent time in the Intensive Care Unit. Turner suffered minor injuries, including a possible broken wrist. The entire incident was captured on the officers' body cameras, which were released during the investigation.

Following the incident, the Firearms Review Board and the Lucas County Grand Jury opened hearings. Those results were released this week.

The Oregon Police Department will hold a press conference at 4 PM on Thursday to discuss the results of the internal investigation and the Grand Jury decision.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

