October 29th Weather Forecast

Rain For Most Today, Windy Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with rain likely for most of the area. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50. The clouds will stick around tonight with a low in the middle 30s. Friday will start with clouds, but sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday (Halloween) will be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 50s. A cold front will push in cold weather and strong wind gusts on Sunday. Sunshine returns next week with highs in the 50s for Election Day.

