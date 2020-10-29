October 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with rain likely for most of the area. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50. The clouds will stick around tonight with a low in the middle 30s. Friday will start with clouds, but sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday (Halloween) will be mostly sunny with a high in the low to middle 50s. A cold front will push in cold weather and strong wind gusts on Sunday. Sunshine returns next week with highs in the 50s for Election Day.

