One man critically injured in Toledo shooting

Ronvelcchio Harris was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting a man Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Ronvelcchio Harris was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting a man Wednesday, Oct. 28.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in central Toledo.

Toledo Police crews were in the area of Walnut and Michigan around 3 p.m. when they heard three gunshots. One of the crews found the victim, a 27-year-old from Toledo, suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the intersection of Spielbusch and Constitution.

The victim told police that Ronvelcchio Harris, 44, had shot him, and he then ran to find help. The victim’s injuries were described as life-threatening by TPD.

When Harris was arrested, he also had more than five grams of cocaine in his possession. He has been charged with felonious assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

