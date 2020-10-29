Residents urge Monroe City Council to discuss Proud Boys rally

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Denouncing racism was a hot-button issue at the Monroe City Council meeting this past Monday.

Although it was not on the council’s agenda, residents felt it was important to call into the online meeting and speak out against the racism and other forms of discrimination they say were promoted at a rally held by the Proud Boys in downtown Monroe on October 11th.

The Proud Boys are a designated hate group, recognized as such by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Local activist and lifelong Monroe resident Katybeth Davis says she showed up to counter-protest the so-called Western Chauvinists, holding a Black Lives Matter sign with her.

She says she and others who joined her were met with intimidation, taunting, and harassment.

She recalls a moment she was recording on her cell phone of one of the members of the Proud Boys using harsh language towards her and others with children at the protest.

“They were just cussing in front of the kids, I said this is a child, you’re yelling at a child," tells Davis. “When he saw that I had it on my camera, he smacked it right out of my hand.”

Cole Beehn was also at the protest, witnessing the group making other sexists, racist, and transphobic remarks.

In response, Beehn made a Facebook group encouraging others to join the council meeting and ask for their city leader’s stance on the rally.

“We all wanted to hear each of them say the very simple phrases of ‘I denounce white supremacy,’ ‘I reject transphobia,’ ‘I don’t agree with hate groups’," explains Beehn. "Even if they have the chance and the right to be there.”

Davis was also among the residents who joined the meeting, adding; “We want them to address it so people like the proud boys and extremist groups and white supremacists don’t think it’s okay to have rallies in our town."

The city administrator reminded residents that meetings do not allow for dialogue with council members, but some, including Brian Lamour and Kellie Vining, still offered their comments on the matter.

“I don’t support nor denounce any politically motivated group or organization unless they inappropriately act out against the city, its employees or any of its residents," said Lamour.

Vining spoke about the city council constructing a resolution to formally stand up against discrimination.

“I think if our city had some type of policy rejecting and clearly denouncing those things then those types of groups wouldn’t feel so comfortable being in our city and spouting any kind of hate rhetoric."

It was also pointed out at the meeting the City of Monroe does have an anti-discrimination ordinance in place, however, Davis and Beehn say they would still like council members to personally make a stance.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.