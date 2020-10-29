Advertisement

Residents urge Monroe City Council to discuss Proud Boys rally

The extremist group held an event downtown, where some citizens say they were intimidated and harassed for counter-protesting
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Denouncing racism was a hot-button issue at the Monroe City Council meeting this past Monday.

Although it was not on the council’s agenda, residents felt it was important to call into the online meeting and speak out against the racism and other forms of discrimination they say were promoted at a rally held by the Proud Boys in downtown Monroe on October 11th.

The Proud Boys are a designated hate group, recognized as such by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Local activist and lifelong Monroe resident Katybeth Davis says she showed up to counter-protest the so-called Western Chauvinists, holding a Black Lives Matter sign with her.

She says she and others who joined her were met with intimidation, taunting, and harassment.

She recalls a moment she was recording on her cell phone of one of the members of the Proud Boys using harsh language towards her and others with children at the protest.

“They were just cussing in front of the kids, I said this is a child, you’re yelling at a child," tells Davis. “When he saw that I had it on my camera, he smacked it right out of my hand.”            

Cole Beehn was also at the protest, witnessing the group making other sexists, racist, and transphobic remarks.

In response, Beehn made a Facebook group encouraging others to join the council meeting and ask for their city leader’s stance on the rally.

“We all wanted to hear each of them say the very simple phrases of ‘I denounce white supremacy,’ ‘I reject transphobia,’ ‘I don’t agree with hate groups’," explains Beehn. "Even if they have the chance and the right to be there.”

Davis was also among the residents who joined the meeting, adding; “We want them to address it so people like the proud boys and extremist groups and white supremacists don’t think it’s okay to have rallies in our town."

The city administrator reminded residents that meetings do not allow for dialogue with council members, but some, including Brian Lamour and Kellie Vining, still offered their comments on the matter.

“I don’t support nor denounce any politically motivated group or organization unless they inappropriately act out against the city, its employees or any of its residents," said Lamour.

Vining spoke about the city council constructing a resolution to formally stand up against discrimination.

“I think if our city had some type of policy rejecting and clearly denouncing those things then those types of groups wouldn’t feel so comfortable being in our city and spouting any kind of hate rhetoric."

It was also pointed out at the meeting the City of Monroe does have an anti-discrimination ordinance in place, however, Davis and Beehn say they would still like council members to personally make a stance.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lumber prices slowly returning to normal after skyrocketing in May and June

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
A lot of people did home improvement projects during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Remember those long lines at your local big box store? One item people were buying, and a lot of it, was lumber. Consumers still are. At one point the price of lumber was up 250 percent.

News

The price of lumber skyrocketed in May and June. It's beginning to return to normal.

Updated: 4 hours ago
The price of lumber skyrocketed in May and June. It's beginning to return to normal.

News

Victim support organizations see increase in domestic violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Last year, The Cocoon provided help to more than 700 survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and sexual assaults. That number is on pace to be higher this year.

News

Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

Latest News

News

Rural Ohio hospitals feeling the strain of increased COVID patients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The uptick started on October 8 and hospital administrators say they’ve admitted 12 to 15 new patients each day for the last 20 days.

News

Ohio offers grants to liquor permit holders and small businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Starting on November 2, 2020, small businesses and those with an on-premises consumption liquor license in Ohio can apply for grant money.

News

Lucas County early voting experience for individuals with disabilities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Lines have been seen wrapped around the Lucas County Early Voting Center with just under a week to go before election day. Among those waiting in line are individuals with disabilities, with some experiencing challenges casting their ballots.

News

Area school districts putting out call for substitutes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Springfield Local and Sylvania Schools are in desperate need of substitute teachers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

The Cocoon is seeing an increased need for help, but a decrease in some funding

Updated: 7 hours ago
In addition to survivors who are able to stay in their homes, The Cocoon operates an emergency shelter for men, women, children and pets

News

Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

Updated: 8 hours ago
Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs