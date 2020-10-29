Toledo commission launches social media campaign to stop the violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Human Relations Commission is working to stop the violence. Friday members will kick off a social media campaign aimed at spreading hope through the community. The campaign is called Project Humanity -- Toledo, Take a breath. The initiative is a series of interviews with community members who have been affected by violence in Toledo.

The participants share their stories and how they’ve been able to find redemption. Each of the discussions aims to spark a moment of hope in our community, and that the tough times we’ve experienced are momentary and there are pockets of opportunity in our city that we can reach out.

The video series will start with Toledo, Take a Breath premiering on Friday, October 30th on the Human Relations Commission’s Facebook page.

