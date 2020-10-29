Toledo community center hands out semi truckload of meals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting at sunrise, volunteers with Grace Community Center in Toledo battled rain and chilling temperatures to unload 28 pallets each containing 72 boxes of food.

The semi truckload of meals containing meat, milk, and fresh fruit and vegetables.

“Our purpose as a community center is to provide what the community needs," said Grace Community Center Chairman Bryce Harbaugh."Right now the number one priority is food support. This pandemic has really been tough on people in these lower-income neighborhoods and they just need the outside support.”

Last Friday the community center received a phone call from a food bank in Detroit with too much food to know what to do with and wanted to give it to an area in need. Thinking fast the center rented a semi, a forklift, and rallied together volunteers to issue a colossal food distribution event.

“Bryce got the word out that 1300 boxes are coming down, and I need help. We helped," said volunteer Gary Batts.

Beginning at 10 AM cars lined up for blocks to receive the free food. Box after box being loaded into car after car.

“I’m amazed, this line of cars just never ends. You think we’re to the end of it, no," said Batts. No, there’s still some more over there.”

Over 360 community members pre-registered food up pickups with the center, but the group is passing out goods to anyone in need until they run out.

“One of the ways we knew we could give back is to address the food insecurity issues that are not only the result of the pandemic but just in terms of lower socioeconomic statuses," said Grace Community Center Executive Director Elaine Page.

On top of today’s massive donation drive, Grace Community Center also offers a food bank open 5 days a week. Volunteers explain their efforts are to take care of the people that make up the place they call home.

“At the local level people are still looking out for each other and people are cooperating regardless of their politics," said Bryce Harbaugh. "This is where any kind of healing, any kind of development starts.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.