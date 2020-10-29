Advertisement

TPD looking for suspect who robbed gas station on W. Alexis

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Wednesday night on W. Alexis Rd.

Toledo Police responded to the Marathon Gas station around 8:47 p.m. The clerk told them a man entered the store, placed a silver revolver on the counter, and demanded money. He fled with an unknown amount of cash, going north on foot before getting into a dark-colored four-door sedan near the In and Out Mart.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, 5-foot-7, dressed in blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a blue mask. He was carrying a gas can.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

One man critically injured in Toledo shooting

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man was shot near the intersection of Michigan and Walnut around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Health

Knowing the signs of stroke can save lives

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Do you know the symptoms of a stroke?

News

Transition of Daylight Saving Time can lead to serious health problems

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The jump can cause stress that can land people in the hospital.

Coronavirus

Lucas County Jail inmate dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
If an autopsy confirms the virus as cause of death, this will be the first death at the jail related to the virus.

Latest News

News

World Stroke Day

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Health effects of daylight saving time jump

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Adrian Police find body of missing man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
William Shayne Phillips' body was found Thursday on W. Maumee St.

Crime

Virginia couple indicted in terror case in Wood County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
John and Vicki Davison were indicted for an incident at Lake High School in September.

News

Indictments handed down for juveniles who fired at TPD officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Daequan Thrasher and Shaun Baker were indicted by a Lucas Co. Grand Jury.

Consumer

New online scams target younger demographic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The scammers are using fake websites to take advantage of a younger demographic.