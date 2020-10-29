TPD looking for suspect who robbed gas station on W. Alexis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station Wednesday night on W. Alexis Rd.

Toledo Police responded to the Marathon Gas station around 8:47 p.m. The clerk told them a man entered the store, placed a silver revolver on the counter, and demanded money. He fled with an unknown amount of cash, going north on foot before getting into a dark-colored four-door sedan near the In and Out Mart.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, 5-foot-7, dressed in blue jeans, a black hoodie, and a blue mask. He was carrying a gas can.

The robbery remains under investigation.

