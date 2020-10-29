TPD superheroes rappel down ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department sent some of its best heroes to cheer up children at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital. Wolverine, Batman, Green Arrow, and Spiderman were among the superheroes bringing smiles to kids who need them the most, rappelling off the top of the hospital, waving and smiling at children from the window.

Many of these kids will not be able to go trick-or-treating at home or participate in Halloween activities inside the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We know that we can’t change the whole world," says TPD Officer John Winger. "But hopefully we can bring a smile to their face for the day.”

“It’s like the seventh year we’ve done it and we just go up there and give a little joy to these kids," says TPD Sergeant Matt Slaman.

One of the patients in the window, 6-year-old Kaylee Turney, is battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma. Her dad says she chose to dress up as Elsa for today’s rappel.

TPD Sergeant Matt Slaman sent this message to Kaylee: “Keep fighting Kaylee. Don’t ever give up. Never ever give up.”

