Transition of Daylight Saving Time can lead to serious health problems

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, we will all “fall back," and for a lot of people, that means getting an extra hour of sleep. But the transition isn’t always an easy one.

That transition can sometimes cause a trickle-down effect of stress that leads people to end up in the hospital. The disruption of our sleep cycle, even an hour, can cause stress, and there’s usually an uptick in heart attacks and strokes in the days after the time jump.

A chief medical officer at Mercy Health St. Vincent has advice for anyone wanting to make the transition a little easier.

“It’s important before you go to bed that you not drink alcohol, drink caffeine, or eat a heavy meal. Also, make sure that the temperature of your bedroom is cooler. That helps us to go to sleep,” says Dr. James Tita.

He also recommends that people start to adjust their sleep schedules by about 15 to 30-minute increments about 3 to 4 days in advance so you’re all set by Sunday.

