United Airlines to offer free COVID tests on select routes

Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - United Airlines is going to offer free coronavirus tests to passengers ahead of select flights.

The plan is a pilot program for now and the airline says it can essentially guarantee that everyone on board is COVID-19 negative.

United hopes the move will help get more people traveling again.

The four-week trial run starts Nov. 16, just before the typical hectic holiday travel season.

Passengers will have to arrive three hours before their flight to get rapid test results in time.

For now, United will test people flying between Newark Liberty International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport.

People flying into the U.K. will still face a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

