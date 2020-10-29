Virginia couple indicted in terror case in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Virginia couple who were arrested for making threats in Lake Township were indicted in the Court of Common Pleas in Wood County.

John C. Davison, 38, was indicted on three counts: carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic, and falsification. His wife, Vicki M. Davison, 33, was indicted on carrying a concealed weapon and falsification.

There was no date set for their next court appearance.

In September, the Davison couple were found to be carrying a shovel, a pitchfork, and a firearm when police apprehended them walking on the railroad tracks off Leymone Road, near the Lake Local Schools campus.

The incident sparked a lockdown at Lake High School, middle school, and the elementary. Toledo Police K-9s were brought in to search the football stadium and then the school, while students were moved outside.

Police say the pair made threats about blowing up the high school, the nearby airport, and local refineries. The male suspect also said he wanted to speak with President Donald Trump, who was set to arrive in Toledo later that day but made no indication he was threatening him.

