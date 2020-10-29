Advertisement

Virginia couple indicted in terror case in Wood County

According to police, the couple arrested had threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.
According to police, the couple arrested had threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Virginia couple who were arrested for making threats in Lake Township were indicted in the Court of Common Pleas in Wood County.

John C. Davison, 38, was indicted on three counts: carrying a concealed weapon, inducing panic, and falsification. His wife, Vicki M. Davison, 33, was indicted on carrying a concealed weapon and falsification.

There was no date set for their next court appearance.

In September, the Davison couple were found to be carrying a shovel, a pitchfork, and a firearm when police apprehended them walking on the railroad tracks off Leymone Road, near the Lake Local Schools campus.

The incident sparked a lockdown at Lake High School, middle school, and the elementary. Toledo Police K-9s were brought in to search the football stadium and then the school, while students were moved outside.

Police say the pair made threats about blowing up the high school, the nearby airport, and local refineries. The male suspect also said he wanted to speak with President Donald Trump, who was set to arrive in Toledo later that day but made no indication he was threatening him.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health effects of daylight saving time jump

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Adrian Police body is that of man missing since Oct. 16

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
William Shayne Phillips' body was found Thursday on W. Maumee St.

News

Indictments handed down for juveniles who fired at TPD officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Daequan Thrasher and Shaun Baker were indicted by a Lucas Co. Grand Jury.

Consumer

New online scams target younger demographic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The scammers are using fake websites to take advantage of a younger demographic.

Latest News

News

Online scams skyrocket during COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Residents urge Monroe City Council to discuss Proud Boys rally

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The extremist group held an event downtown, where some citizens say they were intimidated and harassed for counter-protesting.

News

Lumber prices slowly returning to normal after skyrocketing in May and June

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
A lot of people did home improvement projects during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Remember those long lines at your local big box store? One item people were buying, and a lot of it, was lumber. Consumers still are. At one point the price of lumber was up 250 percent.

News

The price of lumber skyrocketed in May and June. It's beginning to return to normal.

Updated: 13 hours ago
The price of lumber skyrocketed in May and June. It's beginning to return to normal.

News

Victim support organizations see increase in domestic violence

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Last year, The Cocoon provided help to more than 700 survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and sexual assaults. That number is on pace to be higher this year.

News

Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs