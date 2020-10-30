10/30/20: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cold and frosty, lows in the upper 20s. HALLOWEEN (SATURDAY): AM frost, then sunny and a bit warmer, highs in the lower 50s. Temps will fall into the 40s in the evening. SUNDAY: Windy and colder, AM rain showers, PM snow flurries, temps begin in the mid 40s and will fall into the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.