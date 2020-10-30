Advertisement

Applications for pandemic relief program begins Monday in Ohio

Ohioans can begin to apply for pandemic relief programs beginning Monday.
Ohioans can begin to apply for pandemic relief programs beginning Monday.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans can begin to apply for pandemic relief programs at 10 a.m. Monday. These programs are geared to help small businesses, bars and restaurants, and Ohioans affected by COVID-19.

For more information on each program, visit BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov.

The Small Business Relief Grant provides $125 million for grants to small businesses with no more than 25 employees. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

To ensure the grants are spread throughout the state, $500,000 will be set aside for businesses in each of Ohio’s 88 counties. When a county’s allocation is depleted, businesses in that county will be eligible to receive grants from the remaining funds in the overall grant program.

The administration has designated $38.7 million for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund for those permit holders who haven’t been able to fully use their liquor permit. Businesses with an on-premise consumption permit through the Ohio Department of Commerce will be eligible to receive $2,500 per unique business location. Businesses need to have an active on-premise permit as of close of business October 23.

The Development Services Agency also will allocate $50 million to 47 Community Action Agencies to provide rent, mortgage, and water and/or sewer assistance to Ohioans in need. The Home Relief Grant will help eligible Ohioans pay outstanding rent, mortgage, and water and/or sewer utilities to avoid shutoff, foreclosure, or eviction.

Ohio households behind on their bills with an annual income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines will be eligible for assistance. For a family of four, that is an annual income up to $52,400.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kaptur, Kapszukiewicz call on business leaders to help employees get out and vote

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
They are asking businesses in Toledo to provide paid time off for workers on Election Day to vote and volunteer as poll workers.

News

Two sobriety checkpoints in Toledo on Friday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The checkpoints will be in operation from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

News

Toledo veteran receives highest non-combat honor 64 years after heroic rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
89-Year-Old Awarded The Soldier’s Medal for saving a fellow paratrooper in 1956

News

Rossford teen found unresponsive at hotel, pronounced dead at hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police found an unresponsive 16-year-old on Monday evening. He later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Latest News

News

Trick or treating can be fun even during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
A local pediatrician says kids are adaptable.

News

Trick or treating during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Home Depot unveils permanent memorial for fallen TPD Officer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A bench near the spot where Officer Anthony Dia died was presented to Dia’s family, co-workers, and the community.

News

‘Mr. Springfield’ remembered by school, students and alumni

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
It was a special day for the Springfield community Wednesday, as they honored their assistant athletic director, who died suddenly in 2019.

News

Changes at Cherry Street for Thanksgiving

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Only men and women who live at the mission’s shelters will be able to eat at the Mac Street Cafe that day

News

Hospitals prepare for COVID spike

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Leaders from all local health care systems got together to roll out response plans to the latest spike in COVID cases.