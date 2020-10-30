Applications for pandemic relief program begins Monday in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans can begin to apply for pandemic relief programs at 10 a.m. Monday. These programs are geared to help small businesses, bars and restaurants, and Ohioans affected by COVID-19.

For more information on each program, visit BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov.

The Small Business Relief Grant provides $125 million for grants to small businesses with no more than 25 employees. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

To ensure the grants are spread throughout the state, $500,000 will be set aside for businesses in each of Ohio’s 88 counties. When a county’s allocation is depleted, businesses in that county will be eligible to receive grants from the remaining funds in the overall grant program.

The administration has designated $38.7 million for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund for those permit holders who haven’t been able to fully use their liquor permit. Businesses with an on-premise consumption permit through the Ohio Department of Commerce will be eligible to receive $2,500 per unique business location. Businesses need to have an active on-premise permit as of close of business October 23.

The Development Services Agency also will allocate $50 million to 47 Community Action Agencies to provide rent, mortgage, and water and/or sewer assistance to Ohioans in need. The Home Relief Grant will help eligible Ohioans pay outstanding rent, mortgage, and water and/or sewer utilities to avoid shutoff, foreclosure, or eviction.

Ohio households behind on their bills with an annual income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines will be eligible for assistance. For a family of four, that is an annual income up to $52,400.

