Argument leads to man ramming victim’s car, chasing him with gun

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he crashed his car into another man’s car and chased him with a semi-automatic handgun.

Rickie Fry Jr. was arrested and charged with felonious assault after the incident in the 1000 block of Freedom.

According to police, Fry and the victim were involved in an on-going argument when Fry drove his car at a high rate of speed into the victim’s car, resulting in disabling damage. Witnesses said both men exited their cars, with Fry chasing the victim with the handgun and firing at him.

Both subjects fled the area, but Fry returned a short time later and admitted to ramming the victim’s vehicle and chasing him with the gun. The victim was located and returned to the scene.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police continue to investigate the matter.

