Behind the Window Pane: A crushing story of COVID separation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Millions of families who have loved ones in long term care facilities are dealing with a secondary casualty of COVID restrictions. Contact with their loved ones is strained and in some cases next to impossible. That rings so true for the family of 91-year-old Betty Smenner.

Betty is the mother of 8 beautiful girls, going it alone many of the past years after losing her husband back in 1975. These days Betty lives at a long-term care facility where staff can tend to her 24-hour needs brought on by dementia.

When COVID-19 restrictions shut the facility’s doors to protect its medically fragile residents, Betty, like the other residents, was left to rely on phone calls and FaceTime to stay connected to her loved ones. But, like many others, Betty’s daughters say she her dementia means she can’t respond to those methods of communication. Even when visits were finally allowed outside, Betty’s daughters say she couldn’t recognize them through their masks as they maintained a 6 to 10-foot distance.

So they came up with a creative way for their beloved mother to connect with them on the other side of her bedroom window. Each one of her 8 daughters would stand outside in a group hoping their Mom would somehow recognize them when they were all together. And what do you know? She did!

"When my mom sees all of us together, it clicks in her mind that it’s us!” says her daughter, Peggy.

But as the number of COVID cases continue to climb in Ohio, the restrictions on outside visits has clamped down. Now, Betty’s girls are restricted to just two of them at a time outside with masks on. That window pane is not enough for the rigorous safety measures ordered by health departments to protect the delicate residents inside.

A heartbreak and an utter defeat for families like Betty’s. Another casualty of COVID-19.

