City leaders make final push to pass Issue 3 and Issue 4

Issue 3 is a renewal tax and Issue 4 is a new income tax
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City of Toledo leaders are making a final push to inform voters about two ballot items this election season: Issue 3 and Issue 4. City officials chose the Toledo Firefighters Museum to host a discussion on why Issue 3 and Issue 4 both need to pass.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said, “Issue 3 provides $57 million to the city of Toledo’s general fund. It expires at the end of the year. Were it to be defeated, to fill that budget gap, we would be talking about 600 layoffs between the two departments. Nobody wants that. It’s not a scare tactic. It’s just the truth.”

Issue 3 is a continuation of the city’s existing levy on income. A third of the funds go to police, fire, and safety, one third to the general fund, and one third to capital improvements.

Fire Chief Brian Byrd said, “Our firefighters and paramedics are successful in doing what they do every day so if you want to think about what the ¾ percent supports, it supports our ability to come out and help your loved ones when it matters most.”

Police Chief George Kral added, “Toledo is a small, big city and we have a couple hundred thousand people who have grown to expect and deserve a certain level of police services and with the ¾ percent passing which i’m confident it will we will not only be able to maintain our services but we will be able to expand it.”

Issue 4 is a quarter percent new income tax that would generate $19 million to fix 42 miles of roads, five times more than can be fixed right now.

Kapszukiewicz said, “Every single penny will go to fix roads. Roads, roads, and just roads.”

