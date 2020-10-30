Advertisement

Conklin and Company: Judge Alfonso Gonzalez and Lori Olender look to complete Common Pleas Court term

The two are vying to complete the current term which ends in 2023.
Lori Olender and Alfonso Gonzalez joined Lee Conklin to discuss their campaigns for Lucas County Court of Appeals Judge.
Lori Olender and Alfonso Gonzalez joined Lee Conklin to discuss their campaigns for Lucas County Court of Appeals Judge.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis and Lee Conklin
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Judge Alfonso Gonzalez was appointed to his position as Judge in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas by Governor DeWine. Now, he’s running to keep that seat until the end of the term in 2023.

Lori Olender is looking to unseat him, following a long career in the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, most recently as the head of the juvenile division.

Both candidates joined Lee Conklin in the studio to discuss their work and their approach to the law ahead of the November 3 election. You can watch those interviews in their entirety below.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Father charged after one-year-old overdoses on heroin

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The child reportedly ingested the drugs and had to be revived by Toledo Fire and Rescue using IV Narcan.

News

Conklin and Company: Lori Olender for Lucas County Court of Common Pleas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lori Olender has spent a long time in the prosecutor's office in Lucas County and now she's running for Judge of the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.

Conklin And Company

Conklin and Company: Judge Alfonso Gonzales for Lucas County Court of Common Pleas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Judge Alfonso Gonzalez was appointed to his position by Gov. DeWine and now he's running to keep his seat until 2023.

News

Kaptur, Kapszukiewicz call on business leaders to help employees get out and vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
They are asking businesses in Toledo to provide paid time off for workers on Election Day to vote and volunteer as poll workers.

Latest News

News

Two sobriety checkpoints in Toledo on Saturday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The checkpoints will be in operation from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

News

Toledo veteran receives highest non-combat honor 64 years after heroic rescue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
89-Year-Old Awarded The Soldier’s Medal for saving a fellow paratrooper in 1956

News

Rossford teen found unresponsive at hotel, pronounced dead at hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police found an unresponsive 16-year-old on Monday evening. He later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

News

Trick or treating can be fun even during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
A local pediatrician says kids are adaptable.

News

Trick or treating during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Home Depot unveils permanent memorial for fallen TPD Officer

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A bench near the spot where Officer Anthony Dia died was presented to Dia’s family, co-workers, and the community.