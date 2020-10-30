Conklin and Company: Judge Alfonso Gonzalez and Lori Olender look to complete Common Pleas Court term

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Judge Alfonso Gonzalez was appointed to his position as Judge in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas by Governor DeWine. Now, he’s running to keep that seat until the end of the term in 2023.

Lori Olender is looking to unseat him, following a long career in the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, most recently as the head of the juvenile division.

Both candidates joined Lee Conklin in the studio to discuss their work and their approach to the law ahead of the November 3 election. You can watch those interviews in their entirety below.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.