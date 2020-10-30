Father charged after one-year-old overdoses on heroin

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo father is facing charges of child endangerment after police say his one-year-old child overdosed on heroin while in his care on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Lucas County Municipal Court, Ryan Charles Old admitted to police that he was in possession of two grams of heroin/fentanyl. The child reportedly ingested the drugs and had to be revived by Toledo Fire and Rescue using IV Narcan.

Old appeared in court on Friday and was ordered held on a $100,000 bond. He was also barred from contact with minors.

