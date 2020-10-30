Advertisement

FCA Foundation awards big grant to help local students

The money will help Partners In Education expand its programs to more than 1,000 additional students
The $60,000 grant will be used to help expand programs into Washington Local Schools(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Partners In Education is an organization that helps thousands of children in our community through things like literacy tutoring and workshops, as well as college and career readiness programs. Donations and grants are what make all that possible.

The charitable arm of Fiat Chrysler, the FCA Foundation, has been supporting the organization for a couple of years and the foundation just awarded them a $60,000 grant. That money allows the organization to expand a mentoring program as well as college and career programming from Toledo Public Schools into Washington Local Schools.

The FCA Foundation grant money is also being used to help cover the cost of equipment needed to operate the programs virtually during the pandemic.

The donation means the reach of the programs will more than double Michelle Klinger is the Executive Director of Partners In Education.

“When the FCA Foundation started with us, we were able to reach about 1,000 students. This year we are able to add 1,500 more for a total of 2,500 students who will be helped by that money,” says Klinger.

If you’d like to learn more about the programs of Partners In Education, or volunteer your time with the organization, log on to www.toledopartners.org.

