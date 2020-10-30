Home Depot unveils permanent memorial for fallen TPD Officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bench near the spot where Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia died was presented to Dia’s family, co-workers, and the community Thursday afternoon at the Home Depot on West Alexis Rd.

After a brief more private ceremony, the family was also given an apron signed by the staff at The Home Depot, along with booklets with pictures of Officer Dia as a keepsake.

Officer Dia’s father, Tony Dia, says he was surprised and honored to see fellow citizens and officers at the ceremony.

“It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent to see all the officers all the people that came out to support, we’re very proud," said Dia.

The Home Depot issued the following statement to 13abc about the memorial:

“Along with his family and the police department, we wanted to honor Officer Anthony Dia’s service and sacrifice with a permanent memorial. We’re deeply saddened by his tragic passing, and our hearts are with his family and community during this difficult time.”

The bench, placed in the same spot where Officer Dia took his last breathe, reads: In Memory of Officer Dia, Back the Blue Unit: 118, Never Forgotten.

In addition, The Home Depot location will have a parking spot exclusively for Law Enforcement near the memorial bench.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.