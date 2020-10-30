I-75 project nearing halfway point

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Work has been ongoing on the DiSalle Bridge on I-75 from Wales Road through downtown for a couple of years, we still have a couple of years to go, but drivers don’t have to wait that long to be on the new part of I-75 over the Maumee River.

When you’re driving on the DiSalle Bridge now, it’s tough to see what’s been happening on the new bridge, which stands about 5 feet higher.

Kyle Ruedel is one of the project engineers involved. He tells 13abc, “It’s just a large project. The projects keep getting larger and larger and they move into downtown, it certainly creates tighter confines.”

That’s just one of the challenges workers have faced in the last two years.

Mike Benton is another project engineer. He adds, “Some difficult soils to work with, especially in this area right here. That’s been the biggest challenge so far”

Still, contractors have been keeping up, and work is right on track.

Ruedel explains, “The weather has been relatively cooperative with us lately, so we keep moving forward.”

Engineers say this is actually two separate projects, one on the north side in downtown. The other: the DiSalle Bridge itself, and south to wales road. In the coming weeks, drivers on the northern half will see some big changes.

Ruedel is in charge of that part of the three-mile stretch that’s being worked on He says, “If you drive through downtown heading northbound, you’re seeing a lot of that asphalt going in, so hopefully in the next month, we’re able to move some people onto some fresh pavement.”

As for the DiSalle Bridge, the traffic shift won’t come until June.

Benton oversees the southern project, and says, “Traffic will actually switch over to the new southbound pavement, so contractors can construction the northbound pavement.”

Both projects together total a price tag of $343 million, and while keeping up with current engineering standards was one goal of the project, another is improving safety for drivers.

Ruedel explains, “Once the project’s all complete, we’ll have more lanes of traffic, and additional shoulder, which creates that additional safety, and we’re taking out some of the sharper curves throughout the entire corridor, so it’s a straight line traffic, which helps keep things safe as well.”

All work is expected to be completed by September 2023.

