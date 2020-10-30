Jail administrators see a spike in employee COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County jail administrators say they’re seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in employees. They say nearly 10 employees are out with the virus. When the pandemic hit, officers were given protective masks, goggles and face shields.

“We’ve increased the amount of time that we are sanitizing within the facility. Within the last month we also acquired vaporizing sanitation units that spray a combination of chemicals that kill 99.9% of all bacteria,” said Lt. Todd Reed.

Lt. Todd Reed says workers move throughout the jail twice a day sanitizing high contact areas, work stations and into the inmate housing modules. When a suspect is booked in the jail employees must follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We’ll put them on quarantine for 72 hours and make sure they don’t have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 then they can go into general population,” said the director of medical services Anissa Floure.

Floure says it’s hard for inmates to social distance in a jail because people are living on top of each other. She says all inmates have a mask and they are required to wear it when they move throughout the building.

