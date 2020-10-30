Advertisement

Kaptur, Kapszukiewicz call on business leaders to help employees get out and vote

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz have called on businesses in Toledo to provide paid time off for workers on Election Day to vote and volunteer as poll workers.

They are also asking for businesses to help educate workers about voting opportunities, like early voting options, hours and locations, as well as opportunities to volunteer at polling places.

“Voting is our most sacred right and responsibility in America and businesses large and small play an outsized role in whether their workers are able to cast a ballot,” Rep. Kaptur said in a press release.

“We hope businesses will help educate their employees about opportunities to vote and volunteer leading up to and during November 3rd. Not having paid leave to vote is one of the leading reasons working people don’t participate in elections. Business leaders can play an important role in ensuring their employees' voices are heard and reflected in their government.”

Full text of the letter can be found below:

Dear Local Business Leader:

We write today seeking your help to ensure a safe, secure, and accessible November election in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the coronavirus struck, we saw the Toledo community come together like never before in recent memory. Neighbors checked in on one another, businesses took steps to protect their customers and employees, and healthcare workers mobilized to care for the sick and dying.

As our country, and most importantly our families, continue to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is understandable why many have not been able to focus on civic engagement. As a result, many people have not had the ability to vote-by-mail or vote early in person. As Election Day swiftly approaches, we are again asking for your help to ensure your workers and those in our community are able to exercise their most sacred right: the right to vote:

There are several steps we’re asking you take to ensure every eligible person is able to do cast a ballot:

1. Will you offer your employees paid time off on November 3 to vote or serve as poll workers?

First and foremost, we ask that you please offer paid time off to your employees so they may vote. Not having paid time off to vote is one of the leading reasons Americans don’t participate in elections. By taking this simple step, citizens who would otherwise not participate in the election will have the opportunity to make their voices heard.

Many companies already offer a half or full day off to vote, Starbucks, Walmart, Apple, Coca-Cola, Cisco, PayPal, Uber, and many others. As a reminder, Ohio Revised Code 3599.06 requires all companies provide at least a “reasonable amount of time to vote on Election Day.”

Furthermore, the Lucas County Board of Elections relies on volunteers to run polling locations across the county. This year, we are facing a significant shortage of volunteers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means there will be fewer in-person voting sites available, meaning longer wait times for all in-person voters.

You may be aware that Ohio Revised Code 3599.06 already requires businesses to allow employees to serve as election officials on Election Day. However, we are asking you to go even further by offering paid time off and even recruiting members of your workforce to volunteer at the polls.

2. Will you share nonpartisan educational materials with your employees?

Such materials would come from the Lucas County Board of Elections and nonpartisan groups like the League of Women Voters. They would give instructions on various ways to vote (early in-person, early by mail, and Election Day in-person). We would ask you to communicate the early voting options, hours, and location.

Voting is our most sacred right and ensuring its free and fair exercise is our civic duty.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two sobriety checkpoints in Toledo on Friday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The checkpoints will be in operation from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

News

Toledo veteran receives highest non-combat honor 64 years after heroic rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
89-Year-Old Awarded The Soldier’s Medal for saving a fellow paratrooper in 1956

News

Rossford teen found unresponsive at hotel, pronounced dead at hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police found an unresponsive 16-year-old on Monday evening. He later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

News

Trick or treating can be fun even during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
A local pediatrician says kids are adaptable.

Latest News

News

Trick or treating during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Home Depot unveils permanent memorial for fallen TPD Officer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A bench near the spot where Officer Anthony Dia died was presented to Dia’s family, co-workers, and the community.

News

‘Mr. Springfield’ remembered by school, students and alumni

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
It was a special day for the Springfield community Wednesday, as they honored their assistant athletic director, who died suddenly in 2019.

News

Changes at Cherry Street for Thanksgiving

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Only men and women who live at the mission’s shelters will be able to eat at the Mac Street Cafe that day

News

Hospitals prepare for COVID spike

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Leaders from all local health care systems got together to roll out response plans to the latest spike in COVID cases.

News

Toledo community center hands out semi truckload of meals

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Volunteers with Toledo’s Grace Community Center hand-delivered a semi truckload of food to those in need in the NW Ohio community.