‘Mr. Springfield’ remembered by school, students and alumni

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a special day for the Springfield community Wednesday, as they honored their assistant athletic director, who died suddenly in 2019.

John Kennie, or Mr. Springfield, as he was known, now has his very own JK Day, to be celebrated on his birthday each year.

A special paver was placed in the football stadium in his honor.

“He was a 2008 graduate, but when he left there then he never did leave, he volunteered many hours at the middle school and at the high school, just around our district,” school board member Sherri Koback said. ”He was just very dedicated and when you look at his picture, you could just really tell he had so many friends and so many kids that he impacted a great deal."

Students wore their Blue Devil gear in his honor.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.