Toledo Police welcomes new academy class

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s police academy has some new recruits. On Friday, men and women from diverse backgrounds began their journey toward a career in public service and the department’s top brass and the mayor stopped by to speak with the cadets on their first day.

It’s the same path Police Chief George Kral took nearly 30 years ago. “The best friends I have with me in the police department came on with me in December of 1990," says Chief Kral. "I remember it like it was yesterday.”

The department has been actively conducting a hiring campaign and making the process more accessible for the latest group of recruits. This class includes a sizeable number of minorities, which the chief says he hand-picked.

“I’ve said this for five and a half years. I want the Toledo Police department to be more representative diversity-wise as the city," he explains. "And it is difficult to do that but I’m committed to doing that.”

This group will have their strength, endurance, and mental state challenged and tested while they are shaped into officers. Cadets are paid with full benefits during training. Once they graduate, they will train with a field officer.

This class is also the first to begin their training following wide-spread anti-police brutality protests this past summer in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis officers. Following a weekend of protests in Toledo, the mayor announced that the academy would live stream some of the instruction for the incoming class, allowing citizens an opportunity to watch the kind of training officers complete in things like de-escalation and implicit bias.

