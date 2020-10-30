Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is taking applications for the 2021-2022 school year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you want to send your child to private school but can’t afford it, there’s help.

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is offering up to $2,000 for private school tuition and $750 for home school expenses for students K-8.

To qualify you must meet the annual income requirements and live in one of the 19 Northwest Ohio counties.

You can apply at www.nosf.org.

Proof of income is required. The deadline to apply for the 2021-2022 year is Friday April 30, 2021.

