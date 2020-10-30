October 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and breezy today with a high in the middle 40s. Sunshine will make a return for the afternoon. Saturday (Halloween) will be sunny with highs in the low 50s. Rain is possible Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 30s with gusty winds likely. A few rain or snow showers are possible. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 40s. Election Day will be sunny with a high in the middle 50s. The sunshine continues for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 60s.

