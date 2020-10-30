Advertisement

October 30th Weather Forecast

Nice Halloween...Spooky Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and breezy today with a high in the middle 40s. Sunshine will make a return for the afternoon. Saturday (Halloween) will be sunny with highs in the low 50s. Rain is possible Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 30s with gusty winds likely. A few rain or snow showers are possible. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 40s. Election Day will be sunny with a high in the middle 50s. The sunshine continues for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 60s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October 30th Weather Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Forecast

10/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
10/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/29/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
10/29/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/29/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
10/29/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

October 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

October 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Rain Today, Windy Sunday

Forecast

October 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT

Forecast

10/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
10/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/28/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
10/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/28: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
Scattered showers Thursday, with heavier rain south of US-6. Dan Smith has the latest.