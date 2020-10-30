Advertisement

Ohio native and golf legend Jack Nicklaus issues endorsement for President Trump

FILE - This May 30, 2017, file photo, shows Jack Nicklaus answering questions during a news conference a few days before the start of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio. The challenge for the PGA Tour is to make it feel different to the players who will be in Dublin, Ohio, the next two weeks. For the first time in 63 years, two PGA Tour events are being held on the same golf course in consecutive weeks. “I think this week we're going to have to be a little bit cautious with the golf course, certainly out of respect to Mr. Nicklaus and the Memorial Tournament being next week,” said Gary Young, the PGA Tour rules official overseeing the Workday Charity Open.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jack Nicklaus said he has “learned to look past” President Donald Trump’s tweets while officially endorsing him over Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Ohio native, who said he has come to know several presidents from both political parties personally over the years, issued a statement in support of President Trump on Wednesday night, less than a week before Election Day.

“I have been very disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country,” Nicklaus wrote. “He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person.”

Nicklaus also addressed some of the issues the president has been criticized for during his term, including his use of Twitter.

“But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years,” the golf legend added.

President Trump responded to Nicklaus, calling his endorsement a “Great Honor.”

