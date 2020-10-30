One dead, two others sent to the hospital after Friday morning crash in Bedford Twp.

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is dead and three other people are in the hospital after a crash on South Telegraph Rd. in Bedford Township early Friday morning.

According to reports, a GMC Sierra truck was disabled along the southbound travel lane and awaiting assistance with the hazard lights flashing on the truck. Around 2:10 a.m., a Honda Civic struck the truck.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man from Toledo, was taken to the hospital. The Monroe County Sheriff said he’s listed in stable condition.

The front-seat passenger of the Civic, a 36-year-old Toledo woman, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Civic’s back-seat passenger, a 41-year-old Toledo woman, was taken to the hospital, where the Sheriff said she’s listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Civic, who is not being identified by authorities at this time, was arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail on charges related to the crash.

Alcohol is a suspected factor.

The front-seat passengers of the Civic were both wearing the seat belts. The back seat passenger of the Civic and driver of the Sierra were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

