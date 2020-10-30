Advertisement

Rapper Lil Wayne meets with Trump, gives endorsement of ‘Platinum Plan’

(WDBJ)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Orleans-born rapper Lil Wayne has given his approval of President Trump’s “Platinum Plan.”

In a tweet Thursday, Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., wrote, “Just had a great meeting with [President Trump]... besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.”

He continued, writing, “[Trump] listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

According to the president’s website, the Platinum Plan promises to “increase access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion.”

Rapper Ice Cube has also worked on the plan, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace, “They listened, heard what I had to say, pumped up their plan and presented it to the people.”

