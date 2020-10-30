Advertisement

Rossford teen found unresponsive at hotel, pronounced dead at hospital

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are continuing to investigate after a teenager was found unresponsive in a Rossford hotel room Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Rossford Police were called to the Knight’s Inn on Buck Rd. They found a 16-year-old unresponsive in a room. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The body was turned over to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, which said results could take 12-14 days to determine the cause of death.

