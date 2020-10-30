Advertisement

Tigers hire former Astros manager AJ Hinch

The Detroit Tigers hired former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch on Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The Detroit Tigers hired former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch on Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
DETROIT (WTVG) - The Detroit Tigers have hired AJ Hinch as their new manager.

Hinch was the manager of the Houston Astros in 2017, when they won the World Series.

However, a 2019 investigation by Major League Baseball found the Astros had been illegally stealing signs from opposing teams during the 2017 and ’18 seasons. Hinch was suspended for one year.

As a player, Hinch played for the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, and Philadelphia Phillies, also spending 2003 as a member of the Tigers.

In stints as the manager in Houston and with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Hinch has a 570-452 record. He won three AL West titles in Houston, and in addition to the 2017 World Series title, he led the Astros to the Series in 2019.

The Tigers went 22-35 during this year’s shortened season. They haven’t won a division title since 2014 and last won an AL pennant in 2012.

Hinch replaces Rod Gardenhire, who went 132-241 in three seasons.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

