Toledo veteran receives highest non-combat honor 64 years after heroic rescue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a moment 64 years in the making. The moment Wilbur Lewis got the medal he was promised.

In 1956, PFC Wilbur Lewis was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was taking part in a demonstration jump for visiting General Ne Win, chief of staff of the Burmese Armed Forces, at Fort Bragg, NC, when another paratrooper’s chute did not open. Lewis grabbed onto PFC Charles Harper in midair and safely guided them both to the ground.

“I grabbed him as he was falling and we both went down together. I told him, 'Don’t try to open your reserve because it’ll collapse both of our chutes ... They said we hit hard, you know. I was so happy that we were still alive, I didn’t feel any pain at all."

Now at the age of 89, Lewis is finally getting the recognition he was promised all those years ago. He was awarded the The Soldier’s Medal.

The highest non-combat medal bestowed by the military. (Tony Geftos)

“In my tenure being here, it’s hard to see these kind of awards, even when I was active duty 22 years, you didn’t see these kinds of awards happen very often," said Lee Armstrong, Director of Lucas County Veterans Service Commission. "This is the highest non-combat metal you can receive for bravery, and he deserved it, obviously.”

“Brings a lot of joy to my life that I finally got the metal,” said Lewis, who attended the ceremony with his wife, 5 children and numerous grandchildren.

