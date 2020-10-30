Advertisement

Trick or treating can be fun even during the pandemic

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local families are finding ways to keep the tradition of Halloween alive while keeping pandemic protocols in mind.

This year, parents are doing their best to find that balance as they take their kids out for trick-or-treating. Although it may be more stressful for the parents, a local pediatrician says that anxiety doesn’t have to be passed onto the children because there is still plenty for them to enjoy.

“I think kids get plenty of candy every day. It’s the costume, it’s the environment. It’s the decoration. It’s the feel of something different and new,” says Dr. Aroub Al-Ayoubi, MD, a pediatrician at Franklin Park Pediatrics.

“I definitely think events like this are important. Especially for the kids to get together -- not even to get together -- but just to come out and have something to do, something fun to do, something to look forward to,” says parent Leanna Alati.

If your kids do not feel well, the doctors say, keep them home. But they suggest letting them wear that costume around the house so they still feel included.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trick or treating during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Home Depot unveils permanent memorial for fallen TPD Officer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A bench near the spot where Officer Anthony Dia died was presented to Dia’s family, co-workers, and the community.

News

‘Mr. Springfield’ remembered by school, students and alumni

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
It was a special day for the Springfield community Wednesday, as they honored their assistant athletic director, who died suddenly in 2019.

News

Changes at Cherry Street for Thanksgiving

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Only men and women who live at the mission’s shelters will be able to eat at the Mac Street Cafe that day

Latest News

News

Hospitals prepare for COVID spike

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Leaders from all local health care systems got together to roll out response plans to the latest spike in COVID cases.

News

Toledo community center hands out semi truckload of meals

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Volunteers with Toledo’s Grace Community Center hand-delivered a semi truckload of food to those in need in the NW Ohio community.

News

Ohio sees record number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
There were more than 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio on Thursday.

News

No criminal charges filed against Oregon officers

Updated: 14 hours ago
No criminal charges have been filed against two Oregon officers involved in a shooting in June.

News

DeWine calls for creation of community COVID Defense Teams

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
A total of 3,590 new positive coronavirus cases were recorded in the state over a 24-hour period, beating the previous mark set Saturday by more than 700 cases.

News

Lucas County Jail inmate dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 14 hours ago
An inmate at the Lucas County Jail has died following a diagnosis of COVID-19. An autopsy will determine if the virus caused his death.