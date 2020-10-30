Trick or treating can be fun even during the pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local families are finding ways to keep the tradition of Halloween alive while keeping pandemic protocols in mind.

This year, parents are doing their best to find that balance as they take their kids out for trick-or-treating. Although it may be more stressful for the parents, a local pediatrician says that anxiety doesn’t have to be passed onto the children because there is still plenty for them to enjoy.

“I think kids get plenty of candy every day. It’s the costume, it’s the environment. It’s the decoration. It’s the feel of something different and new,” says Dr. Aroub Al-Ayoubi, MD, a pediatrician at Franklin Park Pediatrics.

“I definitely think events like this are important. Especially for the kids to get together -- not even to get together -- but just to come out and have something to do, something fun to do, something to look forward to,” says parent Leanna Alati.

If your kids do not feel well, the doctors say, keep them home. But they suggest letting them wear that costume around the house so they still feel included.

