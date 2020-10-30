Advertisement

Two people hospitalized after hit-and-run crash Friday morning

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash early Friday morning when the other involved vehicle fled the scene.

An SUV was heading west on Alexis around 12:53 a.m. when it was struck by a black Buick Regal heading south on Telegraph.

The Buick -- Ohio license plate HUX 7216 -- fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police are trying to locate the vehicle and driver.

The driver of the SUV and passenger were both taken to the hospital, the passenger with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Argument leads to man ramming victim’s car, chasing him with gun

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Rickie Fry Jr. was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Crime

Father charged after one-year-old overdoses on heroin

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The child reportedly ingested the drugs and had to be revived by Toledo Fire and Rescue using IV Narcan.

News

Conklin and Company: Lori Olender for Lucas County Court of Common Pleas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lori Olender has spent a long time in the prosecutor's office in Lucas County and now she's running for Judge of the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.

News

Kaptur, Kapszukiewicz call on business leaders to help employees get out and vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
They are asking businesses in Toledo to provide paid time off for workers on Election Day to vote and volunteer as poll workers.

Latest News

News

Two sobriety checkpoints in Toledo on Saturday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The checkpoints will be in operation from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

News

Toledo veteran receives highest non-combat honor 64 years after heroic rescue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
89-Year-Old Awarded The Soldier’s Medal for saving a fellow paratrooper in 1956

News

Rossford teen found unresponsive at hotel, pronounced dead at hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police found an unresponsive 16-year-old on Monday evening. He later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

News

Trick or treating can be fun even during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
A local pediatrician says kids are adaptable.

News

Trick or treating during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Home Depot unveils permanent memorial for fallen TPD Officer

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A bench near the spot where Officer Anthony Dia died was presented to Dia’s family, co-workers, and the community.