Two people hospitalized after hit-and-run crash Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash early Friday morning when the other involved vehicle fled the scene.

An SUV was heading west on Alexis around 12:53 a.m. when it was struck by a black Buick Regal heading south on Telegraph.

The Buick -- Ohio license plate HUX 7216 -- fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police are trying to locate the vehicle and driver.

The driver of the SUV and passenger were both taken to the hospital, the passenger with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

