TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There will be a pair of sobriety checkpoints in Toledo on Friday night, at 1125 E. Alexis Rd. and 5033 Suder Ave.

The checkpoints will be in operation from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. They will be staffed by officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force.

