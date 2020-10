LONDON (AP) - BBC says Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90.

Obituary: Sir Sean Connery, the award-winning actor who will be forever identified with 007 https://t.co/rzvL70uenx — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 31, 2020

