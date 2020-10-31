Advertisement

Gospel legend Bishop Rance Allen dies at the age of 71

By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gospel singing legend Bishop Rance Allen died Saturday morning at the age of 71, according to his family.

Bishop Allen moved to Toledo in 1989 and was the pastor of New Bethel Church of God. He previously performed for President Barack Obama and was nominated for five Grammy Awards.

Black History Month: honoring gospel legend Rance Allen

