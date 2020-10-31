NW Ohio medical expert warns against Halloween spread of COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This Halloween health officials urge the community to celebrate the season a lot differently. As covid-19 numbers skyrocket, medical experts are sounding a familiar call, avoid large gatherings, and stay outdoors.

“In many ways, we’ve had to modify our lives and certainty Halloween is no exception," said ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Control Dr. Brian Kaminski. "The virus doesn’t know that it’s Halloween, it only knows that it’s living in the host and hosts are the ones who can transmit the disease to other people.”

At Unity United Methodist Church in Toledo, families flocked to the parking lot for a socially distanced trick or trunk or treating experience.

Unity United Methodist Church in Toledo hosts a trunk or treat event handing out candy and costumes to children without something to wear this Halloween. (Jack Bassett)

“I wanted it to be safe because I was determined to let these kids know we care about them," said Event Coordinator Elesondra DeRomano. "We understand they are going through a heartache that they can’t do a lot.”

For adults celebrating the holiday, doctors express caution when it comes to visiting parties and bars.

“We know that bars and situations like that where people are close together not wearing a mask interacting tend to cause increases in local levels of covid,” Dr. Kaminski.

The Attic on Adam’s welcoming everyone to come out in costume, as long as they are masked up.

A couple in costume sits inside the Attic on Adams adhering to the bar's face mask policy. (Jack Bassett)

“Our expression on Adams Street is: mask on your face until your butt is in place," said General Manager Amelia Jarrett. “And it doesn’t change, just because it’s Halloween.”

Dr. Brian Kaminski hammering home the point that no one is immune, pleading for people to celebrate in new ways.

“I think we can all still have fun, just by looking at things a bit differently this year, since this year has been such a strange year for anyone anyway.”

Bars on Adams Street are selling zombie face masks this weekend, to encourage all customers to proudly wear a mask this Halloween weekend.

