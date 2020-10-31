Port Clinton postpones Trick-or-Treating due to high COVID cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Port Clinton has opted to postpone its Trick-or-Treat events until Saturday, November 7.

However, Trick-or-Treating will depend on the county’s situation in the weekly Ohio COVID-19 Report.

Should Ottawa County remain at COVID-19 Level RED (or higher) on November 5th, all Trick-or-Treat events in Port Clinton will again be postponed one week. When Ottawa County falls below COVID-19 Level RED, Trick-or-Treat events will continue as planned at the proscribed time on the following Saturday.

That evaluation process will continue weekly until Thanksgiving Day.

According to the city - should Ottawa County remains at COVID-19 Level Red (or higher) until Thursday, November 26 - Trick-or-Treat will be cancelled for 2020.

