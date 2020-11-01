10/31: Dan’s Halloween 11pm Forecast

The Halloween sunshine was a nice treat... now here comes the trick. The gales of November are coming early this year, with morning rain turning to afternoon snow flurries Sunday -- not to mention winds topping at least 40mph as the cold front digs through. The coming week looks just as sunny as Halloween was, starting in the mid-40s Monday, warming to the mid-50s for Election Day and even flirting with the upper 60s heading into next weekend!

