10/31: Dan’s Halloween 11pm Forecast

AM rain, PM flurries, all-day wind Sunday
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Halloween sunshine was a nice treat... now here comes the trick. The gales of November are coming early this year, with morning rain turning to afternoon snow flurries Sunday -- not to mention winds topping at least 40mph as the cold front digs through. The coming week looks just as sunny as Halloween was, starting in the mid-40s Monday, warming to the mid-50s for Election Day and even flirting with the upper 60s heading into next weekend!

