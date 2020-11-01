Advertisement

11/1: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

More gusty winds Monday; warming trend through the week
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The first day of November brought our first snowflakes of the season, and winds topping 45mph in a few places! Monday will be mostly sunny though still breezy past 30mph from the southwest. Abundant sunshine is in store for Election Day, with highs in the mid-50s -- and the warming trend will continue through the week. We could very well be flirting with highs near 70 for the second half of the week, with no rain/snow on the immediate horizon.

