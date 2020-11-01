First Responder of the Week: Conor Emch

WOODVILLE Ohio (WTVG) - For Conor Emch, 21, a drive to a job interview turned into off-the-job training.

The volunteer firefighter with Woodville Twp. Fire was driving back to town from Fremont when he spotted a car that had crashed into the median along Route 20.

Off-duty volunteer firefighter Conor Emch helped a man in a crash by stabilizing his head and neck. (Tony Geftos)

“So, I flipped my lights on, got out, and asked him how he’s doing," explained Emch, "and he said his head and neck were hurting.”

The driver was alone and the ambulance was several minutes away, so Emch fell back on his training. He climbed into the car and held the man’s head in place.

“Yeah, I got in the backseat of the car and held it. Held his head with my hands until they could get there and put a C-collar on ... Whenever there's a possible head or neck injury, you just want to do what you can to stabilize 'em."

When an accident happened, volunteer firefighter Conor Emch fell back on his training. (Tony Geftos)

“The fact that he had the training to do that, I think, is awesome," said Joe Walkowiak, who is also a volunteer firefighter for Woodville Twp. Fire. “To see such a young guy, young man, you know, see something like that, whether it didn’t happen directly in front of him, but he knew what to do when he rolled up on scene.”

Coincidentally, Emch was driving home from a job interview for a full-time position with Fremont Fire, which, ultimately, he did not get. For now, he plans to focus on his studies at EMT and Fire School at Owens Community College, keep volunteering for Woodville Twp. Fire, and continue practicing life-saving skills both on and off the job.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.